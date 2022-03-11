Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Director Susan K. Nestegard Sells 7,183 Shares

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 7,183 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $369,421.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:HRL opened at $50.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.60 and a 200 day moving average of $45.27. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.10. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 31,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

