Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.14.

Shares of HST stock opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 10.82 and a quick ratio of 10.82. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -608.13 and a beta of 1.26. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.11.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.43 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 273.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 440.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

