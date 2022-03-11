Howard Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPYV. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 162,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 15,944 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,144,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,626,000 after purchasing an additional 105,943 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 131,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 21,462 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 106,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,447,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,540,085. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.78. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

