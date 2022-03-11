Howard Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Howard Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916,885 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,305,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,267,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,750 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 92.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,084,000 after acquiring an additional 25,849,299 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in AT&T by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,200,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,085,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on T. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

Shares of NYSE T remained flat at $$23.19 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 54,447,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,127,816. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

