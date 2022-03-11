HSBC Trims Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Target Price to $8.00

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at HSBC from $14.50 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. HSBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.40% from the company’s previous close.

BZUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Get Baozun alerts:

Shares of Baozun stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.20 million, a P/E ratio of 253.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.17. Baozun has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $46.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.26%. Baozun’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Baozun will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Baozun by 428.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Baozun by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Baozun during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Baozun by 322.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. 53.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baozun (Get Rating)

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.