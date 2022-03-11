Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Short Interest Update

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, an increase of 373.1% from the February 13th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Husqvarna AB (publ) stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,319. Husqvarna AB has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $32.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.74.

Husqvarna AB engages in the production of outdoor power products for forest, park, and garden care. The company also offers garden watering products, cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. It operates through the following segments: Husqvarna, Gardena, Consumer Brands, and Construction.

