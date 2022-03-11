Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Major Shareholder Sells $7,192,008.92 in Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 7,817,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $7,192,008.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:HYMC opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $7.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYMC. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hycroft Mining by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 136,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hycroft Mining by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 41,321 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Hycroft Mining by 183.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 405,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 262,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hycroft Mining by 1,749.6% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46,627 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

