HyreCar (HYRE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect HyreCar to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter.

HYRE stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.60. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,995. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.03. The company has a market capitalization of $55.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.77. HyreCar has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in HyreCar by 200.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 14,335 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HyreCar by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,142,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 21,303 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in HyreCar by 676.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,942 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in HyreCar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in HyreCar by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,631,000 after acquiring an additional 372,956 shares during the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

