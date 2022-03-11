Hyve Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Hyve has a total market capitalization of $2.95 million and $397,655.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hyve has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Hyve coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hyve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00045868 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,557.76 or 0.06576899 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,951.15 or 1.00157141 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00041566 BTC.

Hyve Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. The official website for Hyve is hyve.works . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.