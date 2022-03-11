I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Receives $94.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.80.
A number of brokerages recently commented on IMAB. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on I-Mab in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ IMAB traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,346,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,797. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.93. I-Mab has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $85.40.
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.
