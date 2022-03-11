IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Director Peter Kamin Buys 16,000 Shares

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) Director Peter Kamin purchased 16,000 shares of IAA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.27 per share, for a total transaction of $564,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Peter Kamin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Peter Kamin acquired 28,000 shares of IAA stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $935,480.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Peter Kamin bought 4,000 shares of IAA stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $143,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Peter Kamin purchased 35,000 shares of IAA stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.86 per share, with a total value of $1,220,100.00.

On Thursday, February 17th, Peter Kamin acquired 132,100 shares of IAA stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.61 per share, for a total transaction of $4,704,081.00.

NYSE IAA opened at $34.95 on Friday. IAA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.70.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. IAA had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $548.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAA. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IAA in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in IAA in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in IAA in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in IAA by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in IAA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research cut IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim downgraded IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IAA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

IAA Company Profile (Get Rating)

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

