ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 31,692 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 603,800 shares.The stock last traded at $10.89 and had previously closed at $11.11.

ICL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ICL Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Get ICL Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.09.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. ICL Group had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 18.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1318 per share. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. ICL Group’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in ICL Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ICL Group during the third quarter worth about $44,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in ICL Group during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ICL Group during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ICL Group during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000.

About ICL Group (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.