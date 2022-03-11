ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.000-$10.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ICUI stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $224.00. 158,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26 and a beta of 0.50. ICU Medical has a 1 year low of $183.39 and a 1 year high of $282.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.67 and a 200-day moving average of $226.57.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $340.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.90 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 7.84%. ICU Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ICU Medical will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICUI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded ICU Medical from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $278,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 37,323 shares of company stock valued at $8,957,520 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,686,855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $400,358,000 after acquiring an additional 35,823 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,496,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

