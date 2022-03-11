IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $237.50.

A number of research firms have commented on IEX. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of IEX traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.64. 495,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,405. IDEX has a 1-year low of $181.66 and a 1-year high of $240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.99 and a 200-day moving average of $218.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.84 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in IDEX by 114.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,252,000 after buying an additional 1,226,547 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $155,530,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in IDEX by 9.0% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,235,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,555,000 after buying an additional 266,327 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,432,137,000 after buying an additional 218,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 648.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,701,000 after buying an additional 208,067 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

