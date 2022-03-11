IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IEX. Cowen raised shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.50.

Shares of IDEX stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $189.64. The company had a trading volume of 495,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,405. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. IDEX has a 52-week low of $181.66 and a 52-week high of $240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.50.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.84 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. IDEX’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEX will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

