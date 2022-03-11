iEntertainment Network (OTCMKTS:IENT) versus Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Critical Comparison

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) and iEntertainment Network (OTCMKTS:IENT – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Electronic Arts shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Electronic Arts shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of iEntertainment Network shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Electronic Arts has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iEntertainment Network has a beta of 3.76, indicating that its share price is 276% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Electronic Arts and iEntertainment Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electronic Arts 9.83% 18.59% 10.89% iEntertainment Network N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Electronic Arts and iEntertainment Network, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electronic Arts 0 4 16 0 2.80 iEntertainment Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

Electronic Arts presently has a consensus target price of $162.70, indicating a potential upside of 31.55%. Given Electronic Arts’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Electronic Arts is more favorable than iEntertainment Network.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Electronic Arts and iEntertainment Network’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electronic Arts $5.63 billion 6.18 $837.00 million $2.22 55.71 iEntertainment Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Electronic Arts has higher revenue and earnings than iEntertainment Network.

Summary

Electronic Arts beats iEntertainment Network on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electronic Arts (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v. Zombies brands, and license games, including FIFA, Madden NFL, and Star Wars brands. The firm also provides advertising services and licenses its games to third parties to distribute and host its games. It markets and sells its games and services through digital distribution channels, as well as through retail channels, such as mass-market retailers, electronics specialty stores, and game software specialty stores. The company was founded by William M. Hawkins III and William Gordon in 1982 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

About iEntertainment Network (Get Rating)

iEntertainment Network, Inc. develops and publishes proprietary Internet, mobile and online multi-player games. It offers online games such as Outdoors Unlimited, WarBirds, Dawn of Aces, Armored Assault, and Helbreath. The company was founded by John W. Stealey on June 16, 1994 and is headquartered in Cary, NC.

