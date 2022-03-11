IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 1,664 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $6,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 135,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,247,000 after acquiring an additional 38,342 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 15.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 111,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after buying an additional 14,752 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 298.3% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 281,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,625,000 after buying an additional 210,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at $3,576,000. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $237,110.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 10,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total value of $1,229,822.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,876 shares of company stock valued at $26,252,840. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRU opened at $106.15 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.84 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.97 and a 200-day moving average of $109.27.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 24.73%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.87.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

