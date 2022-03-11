IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 418 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,070,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,688,422,000 after buying an additional 357,764 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 31.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,086,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,803,000 after buying an additional 745,072 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,514,000 after buying an additional 112,596 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.6% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,457,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,485,000 after purchasing an additional 38,646 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 15.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,447,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,547,000 after purchasing an additional 195,566 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,043.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.09, for a total transaction of $617,985.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,037 shares of company stock worth $6,772,683. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

ARE stock opened at $191.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.20 and a 12-month high of $224.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.92.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 121.37%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

