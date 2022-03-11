IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $4.92 Million Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 117.9% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 82.5% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $146.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.35. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP John Page sold 20,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $4,080,397.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $319,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,183 shares of company stock worth $8,820,387. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KEYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.69.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

