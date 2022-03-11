IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 98 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,924 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $5,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 216,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,444,000 after purchasing an additional 17,967 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 4,798 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.50, for a total value of $2,785,239.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total value of $3,754,834.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,080 shares of company stock valued at $14,424,416 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIVB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $985.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $860.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $792.59.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $539.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.85. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $467.22 and a one year high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $623.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $654.89.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.40 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

