IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 1,096 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,243 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,861,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 30.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,518,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,774 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of eBay by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,200,794 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $292,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,405 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,080,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in eBay by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,552,233 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $386,823,000 after purchasing an additional 442,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on eBay from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.35.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $52.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.63. The company has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.53 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.56%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

