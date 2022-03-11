IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 1,447 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in General Mills by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in General Mills by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in General Mills by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.22.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $332,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GIS opened at $63.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.88 and its 200 day moving average is $64.05. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $69.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

