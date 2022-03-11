IFP Advisors Inc Buys 4,618 Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 33.3% during the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 0.8% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 194,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 37.5% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 7.9% during the third quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EJAN opened at $27.77 on Friday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $31.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.26 and its 200 day moving average is $29.75.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.