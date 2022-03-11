IFP Advisors Inc Has $413,000 Stock Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $70.50 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $54.88 and a twelve month high of $97.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.82.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.