IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 245 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $208.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.82. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $199.72 and a 52 week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

