IFP Advisors Inc Sells 445 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SYF shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.56.

SYF opened at $35.43 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.75.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

