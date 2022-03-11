IFP Advisors Inc Sells 559 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 612.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,342,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,650,000 after buying an additional 46,782 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 40.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after buying an additional 107,519 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 667,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,093,000 after buying an additional 8,640 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RODM opened at $27.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.19. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $31.96.

