Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Issues Earnings Results

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Immuneering stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,589. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average is $20.10. Immuneering has a one year low of $6.32 and a one year high of $33.99.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMRX. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Immuneering from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immuneering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.
About Immuneering
Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
