Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 428.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 10.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 129.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the third quarter valued at $203,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NARI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

NASDAQ NARI opened at $83.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.96. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.37 and a twelve month high of $127.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 523.66 and a beta of 1.78.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inari Medical news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total transaction of $1,580,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total value of $5,728,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,141 shares of company stock worth $14,537,608 over the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Inari Medical (Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.