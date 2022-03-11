Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Short Interest Update

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 63.9% from the February 13th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 422,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms have commented on IFNNY. Citigroup upgraded Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Infineon Technologies from €5.70 ($6.20) to €5.55 ($6.03) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Infineon Technologies from €48.20 ($52.39) to €48.40 ($52.61) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.99.

IFNNY stock opened at $30.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.67. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.72.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 11.76%. Research analysts predict that Infineon Technologies will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.2134 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. Infineon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.07%.

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

