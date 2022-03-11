InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Short Interest Up 563.4% in February

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 396,700 shares, a growth of 563.4% from the February 13th total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,805,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:INND traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.01. 17,468,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,668,178. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.

Innerscope Hearing Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of scalable business to business and business to consumer solutions. Its product includes the BTB SaaS based Patient Management System (PMS) software program, designed to improve operations and communication with patients. It also offers universal tele-audiology solution; buying group and best practices programs; patient management system; direct-to-customer; IOS and android app development; aural rehab program; advertising and marketing; audiology and hearing device clinics; and research and development.

