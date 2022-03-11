InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Short Interest Up 563.4% in February

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 396,700 shares, a growth of 563.4% from the February 13th total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,805,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:INND traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.01. 17,468,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,668,178. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.
InnerScope Hearing Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InnerScope Hearing Technologies (INND)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for InnerScope Hearing Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnerScope Hearing Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.