Innova (INN) Trading 14.3% Lower Over Last Week

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Innova has a market cap of $82,833.35 and $1.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Innova has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Innova coin can now be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Innova alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000236 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded down 72% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova Profile

Innova (CRYPTO:INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Innova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.