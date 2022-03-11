Insider Buying: 8common Limited (ASX:8CO) Insider Buys 150,000 Shares of Stock

8common Limited (ASX:8CO – Get Rating) insider Kah Wui (Nic) Lim acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,450.00 ($15,656.93).

Get 8common alerts:

About 8common (Get Rating)

8common Limited develops and distributes software solutions in Australia, Asia, North America, and internationally. It offers Expense8, a travel and expense management software solution that manages and streamlines the end-to-end processing of employee generated expenses; and Perform8, a survey and action planning solution that diagnoses and prioritizes areas for improvement across its business, as well as Payhero that enables one-time and subscription customer billing to be managed in one place.

Receive News & Ratings for 8common Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8common and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.