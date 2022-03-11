Insider Buying: Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH) Insider Acquires £12,000 in Stock

Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH – Get Rating) insider Trevor Brown purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £12,000 ($15,723.27).

Shares of BRH opened at GBX 13 ($0.17) on Friday. Braveheart Investment Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 11 ($0.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 130.95 ($1.72). The stock has a market cap of £6.79 million and a PE ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 20.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 8.00.

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, start-up, early stage, growth stage, expansion stage, growth capital, turnaround, restructuring, management buy-out, management buy-in, spinout, loan and mezzanine funding, and follow-on and secondary purchase stage investments in unquoted emerging companies.

