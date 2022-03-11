Insider Buying: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Purchases 183,224 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) Director Alfred Lin purchased 183,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.38 per share, with a total value of $16,926,233.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:DASH opened at $89.65 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.32 and a 12 month high of $257.25. The firm has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.50 and a beta of -0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.39 and its 200-day moving average is $164.82.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DASH shares. KGI Securities upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $270.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $121,604,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $353,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,115,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,477,000 after acquiring an additional 895,713 shares during the period. Nellore Capital Management LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 54,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,147,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

