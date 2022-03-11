Insider Buying: Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Buys 13,158 Shares of Stock

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) Director Pat S. Bolin purchased 13,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $40.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.51. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.28 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.61.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $92.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 37.23%. Veritex’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is 28.78%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veritex in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veritex in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

VBTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

