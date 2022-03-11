Insider Buying: Wam Strategic Value Ltd (ASX:WAR) Insider Acquires A$18,667.35 in Stock

Wam Strategic Value Ltd (ASX:WAR – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 16,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.14 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of A$18,667.35 ($13,625.80).

Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 15,054 shares of Wam Strategic Value stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.13 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of A$16,965.86 ($12,383.84).

On Monday, February 21st, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 19,860 shares of Wam Strategic Value stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.15 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,878.72 ($16,699.80).

On Friday, February 18th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 67,909 shares of Wam Strategic Value stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.15 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$78,163.26 ($57,053.47).

On Tuesday, January 4th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 20,477 shares of Wam Strategic Value stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.24 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,350.53 ($18,504.03).

On Thursday, December 30th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 17,546 shares of Wam Strategic Value stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.23 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,634.22 ($15,791.40).

On Friday, December 24th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 30,622 shares of Wam Strategic Value stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.21 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$37,175.11 ($27,135.12).

