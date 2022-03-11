Insider Selling: Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CAO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $219,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $77.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.78 and a 200-day moving average of $69.74. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 57.97, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. Ameresco, Inc. has a one year low of $40.26 and a one year high of $101.86.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 14.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 16.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,063,000 after purchasing an additional 24,294 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco during the third quarter worth about $209,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 356.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Ameresco during the third quarter worth about $12,572,000. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Ameresco from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Ameresco from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.64.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

