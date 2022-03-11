Insider Selling: American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) VP Sells 12,499 Shares of Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) VP Bradford Gay sold 12,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $46,371.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bradford Gay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Bradford Gay sold 7,643 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $30,113.42.

NYSE:AMWL opened at $3.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average of $7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.55. American Well Co. has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $24.92.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.93 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 69.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMWL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Well by 53.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

