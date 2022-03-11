Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $11,574,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Andreas Bechtolsheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.85, for a total value of $11,985,000.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $11,851,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $12,173,000.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $12,173,000.00.

NYSE:ANET opened at $120.91 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.50 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cleveland Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Arista Networks by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 16.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

