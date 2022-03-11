Insider Selling: AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) CEO Sells $113,172.50 in Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) CEO Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 5,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $113,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

AssetMark Financial stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 61.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $29.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.08 and a 200 day moving average of $25.29.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet cut AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,894,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,877,000 after purchasing an additional 112,942 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 761,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,958,000 after buying an additional 206,037 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 709,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,780,000 after purchasing an additional 314,024 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,256,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,029,000 after buying an additional 47,702 shares in the last quarter. 26.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

