Insider Selling: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.60, for a total value of C$378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,915,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$144,839,318.40.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

On Monday, March 7th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.02, for a total value of C$380,100.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.97, for a total value of C$329,861.00.

On Monday, January 17th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.18, for a total value of C$330,918.50.

On Thursday, January 13th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.91, for a total value of C$309,550.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Stephen W. Laut purchased 802 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$54.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,765.14.

Shares of TSE:CNQ traded up C$0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting C$77.63. The stock had a trading volume of 13,060,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,360,821. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of C$35.83 and a 12-month high of C$79.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$90.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$65.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$55.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNQ shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$69.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$79.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$64.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$69.70.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.