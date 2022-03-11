Insider Selling: Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) CEO Sells 71,125 Shares of Stock

Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $3,277,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

BROS opened at $52.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Dutch Bros Inc has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $81.40.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $140.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.70 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Dutch Bros from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,884,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,522,000.

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

