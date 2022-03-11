Insider Selling: Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) CEO Sells 71,125 Shares of Stock

Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $3,277,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
BROS opened at $52.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Dutch Bros Inc has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $81.40.
Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $140.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.70 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,884,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,522,000.
Dutch Bros Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dutch Bros (BROS)
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.