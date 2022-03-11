Insider Selling: Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Director Sells 185 Shares of Stock

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) Director Alexis M. Herman sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $20,140.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ETR opened at $109.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Entergy Corporation has a 12-month low of $93.34 and a 12-month high of $115.01.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 247.6% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 559,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,576,000 after acquiring an additional 398,620 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 68,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,545,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,498,000 after acquiring an additional 10,354 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 889.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 69,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 62,140 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Vertical Research lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.33.

About Entergy (Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.