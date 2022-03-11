Insider Selling: Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Director Sells 31,562 Shares of Stock

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) Director John Mendlein sold 31,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $1,105,301.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Fate Therapeutics stock traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.55. 829,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,767. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 1.56. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $97.43.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 379.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,060,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,113,000 after buying an additional 365,006 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,775,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,918,000 after purchasing an additional 537,700 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $200,277,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $190,686,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,718,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,077,000 after purchasing an additional 337,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

