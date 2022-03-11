Insider Selling: First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Director Sells 81,582 Shares of Stock

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 81,582 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.64, for a total value of C$3,152,328.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,872,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$226,922,094.

Philip K.R. Pascall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, Philip K.R. Pascall sold 81,582 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.72, for a total value of C$2,995,691.04.

FM stock opened at C$38.92 on Friday. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$20.67 and a twelve month high of C$39.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46. The stock has a market cap of C$26.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.40.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 0.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$39.00 price objective on First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$32.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$36.23.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

