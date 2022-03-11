Insider Selling: GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) VP Sells 578 Shares of Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) VP Robert Zmudka sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $66,446.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

GATX opened at $117.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.50 and a fifty-two week high of $118.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.74 and its 200 day moving average is $99.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.73 million. GATX had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 9.19%. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GATX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Sidoti upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GATX in the 4th quarter worth $31,788,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GATX in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GATX by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $416,842,000 after purchasing an additional 26,762 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of GATX by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after buying an additional 9,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of GATX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

About GATX (Get Rating)

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.