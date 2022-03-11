Insider Selling: Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $700,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE:GMED opened at $70.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.13. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.37 and a 52 week high of $84.23.
Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently commented on GMED shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.
About Globus Medical (Get Rating)
Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.
