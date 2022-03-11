Insider Selling: Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) CFO Sells $687,746.10 in Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) CFO John P. Rielly sold 6,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $687,746.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE HES opened at $98.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $61.93 and a twelve month high of $102.99. The firm has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.51 and a beta of 1.76.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Hess’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HES. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth $279,973,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter worth about $8,741,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Hess by 183.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hess by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,832,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,690,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,120 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

