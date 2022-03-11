Insider Selling: NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $169,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

K Thomas Bailey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 8th, K Thomas Bailey sold 3,058 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $101,097.48.

NASDAQ NSTG traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.46. The company had a trading volume of 459,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,171. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $81.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 9.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.98 and its 200 day moving average is $42.98.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $42.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 79.44% and a negative return on equity of 55.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

NSTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 102.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 449.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 425.7% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

